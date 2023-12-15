Who Is The Narrator On Shark Tank?
While the panel of wealthy investors consisting of Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, and others may be the stars of ABC's "Shark Tank," equally as important to the show's longevity is an off-screen talent who has been with the series from the start. Even if you don't know the name Phil Crowley, "Shark Tank" fans are sure to recognize his distinct voice right away.
Having been the show's announcer since its first season in 2009, Crowley is responsible for beginning each episode, introducing the entrepreneurs and their businesses, and catching viewers up with what took place before a commercial break. Crowley's booming, energetic vocals are as ingrained in the DNA of "Shark Tank" as the show's distinct music, camera, and editing choices, setting the perfect mood for each segment. For years, fans only got to experience Crowley's talents from behind the mic until the premiere episode of Season 14, where he was situated in a booth and got to make his usual announcements before a live audience. Despite the live episode's infamous reputation among fans, Crowley's involvement has often been considered one of its highlights.
If that doesn't speak to Crowley's importance to "Shark Tank," we don't know what will. And that's what makes it all the more unbelievable that he almost didn't make it that far into the series.
Crowley had to change his approach to keep his job
Did you know that #SharkTank’s announcer, Phil Crowley, has been here since the beginning? He's here to announce LIVE in just 15 minutes! #SharkTankLive pic.twitter.com/JYDWpis679— Shark Tank (@ABCSharkTank) September 23, 2022
Phil Crowley has lent his vocal talents to a variety of commercials, including for brands such as McDonald's, State Farm, Mercedes, Pepsi, and more. Additionally, he can be heard in several film and TV projects, including "Star Trek: Voyager," "Movie 43," "Ancient Discoveries," and "The Nostradamus Effect."
In an interview with the In My Voice podcast, Crowley explained that his long-lasting role on "Shark Tank" came by from a simple audition. However, staying on the show wasn't such an easy task. When asked about the craziest story of his career, Crowley recalled almost losing the gig for good early on in the show's run. "I booked the job and I went and I think I did one or maybe two episodes," he shared. "And then my agent called me in and said, 'I've got good news and bad news. The bad news is they're thinking of replacing you.' And I said, 'Why are they thinking of replacing me?' 'Well they want someone younger with more energy.'" The good news in question was that Crowley had one more recording session to impress the skeptical ABC executives.
Crowley, who initially used a more subdued tone to fit the show's business-focused subject matter, realized he'd have to amp things up for the upcoming recording. Upon returning to the booth he did just that, upping his pitch and energy level by a substantial margin. "So I went in there, and I read it completely different from the way I had been doing it before," he continued. "I looked through the glass and they threw their hands up in the air and they said, 'He's a professional!'" It's hard to imagine what "Shark Tank" would be like without Crowley. Luckily, we'll never have to know.