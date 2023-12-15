Who Is The Narrator On Shark Tank?

While the panel of wealthy investors consisting of Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, and others may be the stars of ABC's "Shark Tank," equally as important to the show's longevity is an off-screen talent who has been with the series from the start. Even if you don't know the name Phil Crowley, "Shark Tank" fans are sure to recognize his distinct voice right away.

Having been the show's announcer since its first season in 2009, Crowley is responsible for beginning each episode, introducing the entrepreneurs and their businesses, and catching viewers up with what took place before a commercial break. Crowley's booming, energetic vocals are as ingrained in the DNA of "Shark Tank" as the show's distinct music, camera, and editing choices, setting the perfect mood for each segment. For years, fans only got to experience Crowley's talents from behind the mic until the premiere episode of Season 14, where he was situated in a booth and got to make his usual announcements before a live audience. Despite the live episode's infamous reputation among fans, Crowley's involvement has often been considered one of its highlights.

If that doesn't speak to Crowley's importance to "Shark Tank," we don't know what will. And that's what makes it all the more unbelievable that he almost didn't make it that far into the series.