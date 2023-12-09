Why The Sons Of Anarchy Timeline Makes No Sense

Even the most beloved shows and movies make their share of mistakes. While major guffaws like the infamous "Game of Thrones" coffee cup debacle are well-known to most television fans, that doesn't mean these glaring goofs are all there is to pick apart in our favorite shows. Take FX's biker drama, "Sons of Anarchy," for instance.

In fact, one Redditor is taking the hit series to task for something that a lot of fans might have missed. "Because no one else seems to EVER talk about this: SOA Chronology is perhaps my biggest pet peeve," wrote u/gizmatic on the r/Sonsofanarchy subreddit. "I have searched a bit and haven't found where anyone else is discussing this, but I know that I can't be the only one who notices the messed up chronology of this show," the "Sons of Anarchy" fan vented. "It's the one thing that really, really irked me."

The user then went on to provide an intensive deep dive into the many chronological inconsistencies of the series, focusing specifically on the ages of characters and how Jax's (Charlie Hunnam) children never seem to age properly. "Abel is born in the first episode of the show (premature, but still, he was born,)" the Redditor writes. "Gemma says Jax was born in 1978, and the year that the show is set in is assumed/given to be 2008; therefore, Jax is roughly 30 years old."