The Boys' Antony Starr Wants Cash Money For All Your Homelander Memes

With the overall popularity of "The Boys," it's no surprise that Homelander (Antony Starr) has become a popular star of memes. From Homelander's laser eyes glaring at enemies to him smiling as a plane crashes, there are so many absurd moments from the Prime Video series that meme creators have used in jest to capture everyday frustration, glee, and panic. (Even the introverts have found some comfort in the homicidal character with this meme!)

Arguably, the character's biggest meme hit came from a jaw-dropping moment in "The Boys" Season 3's finale. Within the episode, Homelander kills a Starlight believer (read: civilian) in the light of day. Initially, he looks shocked that he exposed his homicidal impulses in front of a protest crowd, only for his expression to turn to delight when everyone applauds. That shocked-to-pleased-villain-smile moment became a fan-favorite gif — showcasing Homelander's creepy range as a character and an oddly relatable distillation of relief.

Now, Starr seemingly wants compensation for all the delight he's brought to chronically online fans. An account on X (formerly known as Twitter), posted a clip of Starr at a convention where Homelander memes were discussed. "F*** that, if you're a meme creator, pay me!" Starr cheekily said. "I didn't get paid for any of this s***, but I'm everywhere." Sadly, subjects of memes aren't paid for their likeness. Still, meme creators can take solace in knowing that Starr is well aware of their work and support.