The Boys Are Back In The First Teaser Trailer For Season 4

Our excitement for Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander's return(Antony Starr) was pretty high following the ending of "Gen V." Now they've smashed through the roof of Vought Tower thanks to the arrival of the on-brand and uncouth teaser trailer for the series' Season 4. Everyone's favorite supe-hater and his star-spangled nemesis go another round. Scorched earth, guaranteed.

The last time we saw Butcher, he was on the trail for the super-killing virus that's now in the hands of Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit). Now it's months later, and tension seems to be rising as Homelander's popularity continues — regardless of his impending trial for his heartless killing of a Starlight supporter. Of course, this new trailer raises as many questions as answers. How much more can Homelander push the boundaries of his abilities? Will Butcher, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capone), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) have enough power to thwart whatever he's got planned this time around? We're not sure, but it's safe to say things will get bloody.