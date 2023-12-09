Here's What You Need To Know About The Tomte Cake From Shark Tank

It's Christmas time on "Shark Tank," and that means all sorts of wintery treats are vying for attention from the show's titular batch of entrepreneurs. In the case of the Tomte Cake, it combines a new-fashioned reconception of the traditional gingerbread house with an old-fashioned Swedish tradition. The result is something easier for kids to eat and decorate, a house that's more likely to stay intact during the decorating process, a treat made of natural ingredients, and an overall product that's much less wasteful. In short, it is the perfect solution to a troublesome holiday problem that often plagues parents who find themselves elbow-deep in dough during the holiday season.

Children's book illustrator and entrepreneur Miranda Tompkins is the Tomte Cake's creator. Inspired by a friend's idea, she's created a special set of cake pans and a metal gnome that encourages kids to eat their own handiwork, king cake style. She's heading into the tank looking for financial support for her business, but she's been promoting the legend of the (usually) friendly yuletide elves known as Tomten since 2022. Time will tell if the sharks find her holiday-based pitch alluring, but until then, here's everything you need to know about the Tomte Cake.