Shark Tank: How To Watch Without Cable

Help small business owners while teaching the art of making big deals all in the hopes of growing some great ideas. That's the premise of "Shark Tank," the long-running reality show that puts entrepreneurs in front of a group of business tycoons who decide whether or not they want to invest in someone's product. Those ideas aim to fill all sorts of needs for potential consumers. From the adorable crocheted creations of The Woobles to the reinvention of straining with Handy Pan, the sharks have seen a lot of different inventions over the years. And there is a way to stay up-to-date on the show's latest deals without catching it on cable.

According to ABC, fans who have cut the cord or can't watch the show when it airs can binge all the episodes on Hulu. The show has amassed more than 10 seasons of content, making it an option for people looking for a long series to binge. Hulu's large "Shark Tank" library also gives fans a chance to relive some of the biggest deals in the show's history, and while many enjoy the back-and-forth of shark's deal-making process, one shark admits that their decisions are much quicker than they appear.