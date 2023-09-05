Shark Tank: How To Watch Without Cable
Help small business owners while teaching the art of making big deals all in the hopes of growing some great ideas. That's the premise of "Shark Tank," the long-running reality show that puts entrepreneurs in front of a group of business tycoons who decide whether or not they want to invest in someone's product. Those ideas aim to fill all sorts of needs for potential consumers. From the adorable crocheted creations of The Woobles to the reinvention of straining with Handy Pan, the sharks have seen a lot of different inventions over the years. And there is a way to stay up-to-date on the show's latest deals without catching it on cable.
According to ABC, fans who have cut the cord or can't watch the show when it airs can binge all the episodes on Hulu. The show has amassed more than 10 seasons of content, making it an option for people looking for a long series to binge. Hulu's large "Shark Tank" library also gives fans a chance to relive some of the biggest deals in the show's history, and while many enjoy the back-and-forth of shark's deal-making process, one shark admits that their decisions are much quicker than they appear.
How long it takes for sharks to determine if they want to make a deal
First impressions are everything, especially on "Shark Tank," where introductions and pitches can make or break a potential deal, and the sharks can decide in a matter of minutes. Real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran told USA Today, "Every shark, within the first two minutes of meeting that entrepreneur, has already made up their mind." While some walk away empty-handed, others leave the tank jumping for joy over deals that sometimes include the money and influence of multiple sharks. And their many deals helped the show reach a big milestone during Season 8.
"Shark Tank" was almost axed after the first season, but in 2017, Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary, Mark Cuban, and Robert Herjavec gathered on Good Morning America to celebrate the show's milestone of reaching $100 million in deals. "Shark Tank" showed the big moment during Season 8, Episode 18. O'Leary told Good Morning America he realized the show was something special when the companies that were pitching started to see their own success. Cuban knew the show was taking off when he started hearing feedback from families. "When parents would come up to us on the street and say, 'I loved watching it with my kids because it teaches them about business and tells them that the American Dream is alive and well,'" he said.