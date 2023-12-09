Dr. Death Season 2: What Is The Real (Horrific) Story Of Dr. Paolo Macchiarini?

True crime has been big business for streaming services over the last decade, and if the popularity of shows like "Dr. Death" is any indication, it doesn't look like that's going to change any time soon. The upcoming second season of the series follows the life and crimes of Dr. Paolo Macchiarini, a surgeon who was once seen as a visionary architect for the future of medicine and is now thought to have been a dangerous fraud.

In the upcoming season of "Dr. Death," investigative journalist Benita Alexander (Mandy Moore) finds herself looking into the supposedly revolutionary surgeries of Dr. Macchiarini (Édgar Ramírez) and gets to know him a bit too well along the way. But, as many fans await the Season 2 premiere on Peacock, they may be curious as to what the surgeon has been accused of in real life.

Macchiarini pioneered a new form of thoracic surgery that involved inserting a synthetic trachea covered in stem cells into a patient's throat. He performed the surgery three times at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, but the experimental procedure appears to have done more harm than good as all three patients seemingly died from complications of the procedure.

While the three initial patients already suffered from extenuating health problems before the surgery, there are thought to be enough elements connecting the circumstances of their deaths that Maccharini has since been held legally responsible for his part in their deaths.