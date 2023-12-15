Marvel Concept Art Gives Jeff Goldblum's Grandmaster A Comics-Accurate Look

In between a rock monster handing out leaflets for a rebellion and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) getting back in touch with a friend from work, one of the true scene stealers from "Thor: Ragnarok" was and always will be Jeff Goldblum as The Grandmaster. A flourishing hand here and a mild chuckle to himself there is all the icon needed to add his own spin to a character that could've easily been another one-note villain. However, there was a point in The Grandmaster's conception when the kooky levels could've been raised even higher if Jackson Sze's original designs had come to pass.

Posting the concept on Instagram, Sze said, "One of my first takes on The GrandMaster. My co-worker @constantinesekeris did the final design you see in the film. When doing the first designs for existing characters, we always look to the comic sources first." It certainly shows that Sze returned to where it all began with his design, thanks to the blue skin and slender frame of The Grandmaster, which was in line with the character who debuted in "Avengers" #69. Of course, when it came to the final product, the character certainly appeared as more Goldblum than Grandmaster, albeit for a few minute details that make up his brilliant addition to the MCU.