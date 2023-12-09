Black Paper Party: 3 Things You Didn't Know About The Shark Tank Brand

The holidays should be special for all, but the imagery associated with these festive times has remained very much the same over the years. So it should come as no surprise that our increasingly diversity-aware world would birth a new company that is working to make that holly jolly change.

Enter Black Paper Party, a Black women-owned operation that has created a line of holiday decor items and accessories that bring authentic representation to the African American community. The company offers no shortage of excellently designed products, from decorative mugs and mixing bowls to wrapping paper and ornaments and everything in between. What unites all their work is the celebration of inclusivity, showcasing Black individuals of all ages, body types, skin tones, and hair varieties.

Spreading the power of positive representation matters regardless of the time of year, but can mean something extra special for people around the holidays. The team behind Black Paper Party will have the opportunity to share their message on a bigger platform than ever when they appear on this Friday's Season 15 episode of "Shark Tank." Let's highlight some interesting facts about the group before we find out if the sharks gave them the Christmas miracle they've been waiting for.