SnyderVerse: Netflix Executive Responds To Requests To Buy Zack Snyder's DC Universe
The legacy of the SnyderVerse has been a wild ride for both fans of the DCEU and its biggest detractors. After "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" divided critics, it was the two versions of "Justice League" that made the biggest waves, as fans demanded that director Zack Snyder's film be restored to its original version after Joss Whedon took over the project.
Warner Bros. has made it pretty clear that they have no interest in continuing the SnyderVerse after releasing the director's version on HBO Max in 2021. However, some fans have been holding out hope that Netflix, whom Snyder has been working with for the last few years, could step in and continue the filmmaker's planned storyline for the remaining films.
Netflix's head of film, Scott Stuber, recently told The Hollywood Reporter that this is actually a possibility, too, even if it's a bit of a dark horse. "That's always tricky because you don't own it," he admitted. Still, he seemed hopeful that Snyder's DC films could end up on Netflix. "Obviously, we would like to license it at some point," Stuber said. "We'd love to have it on so that fans can experience more Zack. The more Zack we have, the better we are," he concluded.
What does this mean for fans of the SnyderVerse?
While some SnyderVerse fans might take this quote as an endorsement of the continuation of Zack Snyder's DC plans, it's worth dissecting what exactly Scott Stuber said. Though it could be read that he would like to continue the SnyderVerse, it could also mean that he just wants Snyder's DC movies available on Netflix.
Of course, the biggest challenge to achieving even that goal would be landing "Zack Snyder's Justice League." A Max exclusive, the "Justice League" re-cut was what Snyder fans had been fighting years for. Still, Warner Bros. may be unwilling to let it go to other streamers after they dropped a cool $70 million to finally see the project through to fruition.
All the same, for those who are hopeful that Netflix could continue the SnyderVerse, it is a possibility. After all, despite rebooting the DCU, Warner Bros. will allow projects like "The Batman: Part II" and "Joker: Folie a Deux" to continue, despite them being set in alternate worlds and timelines to James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU.
On the other hand, it seems unlikely that Warner Bros. would want another large-scale DC universe competing directly with its own DCU. Still, if there's a chance for both to be successful at the same time, perhaps the studio would allow the DCEU to continue in some form, even as they try to move forward with their own plans.