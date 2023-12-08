SnyderVerse: Netflix Executive Responds To Requests To Buy Zack Snyder's DC Universe

The legacy of the SnyderVerse has been a wild ride for both fans of the DCEU and its biggest detractors. After "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" divided critics, it was the two versions of "Justice League" that made the biggest waves, as fans demanded that director Zack Snyder's film be restored to its original version after Joss Whedon took over the project.

Warner Bros. has made it pretty clear that they have no interest in continuing the SnyderVerse after releasing the director's version on HBO Max in 2021. However, some fans have been holding out hope that Netflix, whom Snyder has been working with for the last few years, could step in and continue the filmmaker's planned storyline for the remaining films.

Netflix's head of film, Scott Stuber, recently told The Hollywood Reporter that this is actually a possibility, too, even if it's a bit of a dark horse. "That's always tricky because you don't own it," he admitted. Still, he seemed hopeful that Snyder's DC films could end up on Netflix. "Obviously, we would like to license it at some point," Stuber said. "We'd love to have it on so that fans can experience more Zack. The more Zack we have, the better we are," he concluded.