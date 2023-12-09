What To Know About Shark Tank Product Pick Up Bricks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the businesses competing for the approval of the panel of Sharks on the December 8 episode of "Shark Tank" is called Pick-Up Bricks. Like plenty of its predecessors, including "Shark Tank" Season 13's Handy Pan, the business revolves around a single flagship offering. The core Pick-Up Bricks product is a vacuum designed for children, intended primarily to help and encourage children to clear the floor of Legos.

Unsurprisingly, company founders Aurora Weinstock and her brother-in-law, Steven Weinstock, came up with the idea for Pick-Up Bricks while thinking of how they could each get their own kids to pick up Legos and other small items after playtime. Of course, anyone and everyone with a history of Lego building is familiar with the acute pain of stepping on a Lego with a bare foot. Between its ease of use and toy-like appearance, Pick-Up Bricks isn't just a vacuum capable of being used by kids, but one that children will ideally look forward to incorporating into their Lego building sessions.

While Pick-Up Bricks is relatively new, the product has been receiving viral attention for its incorporation of some perhaps unexpected features. Here's everything "Shark Tank" viewers interested in the product need to know.