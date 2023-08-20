Whatever Happened To Handy Pan From Shark Tank?
While most of the entrepreneurs who visit "Shark Tank" are looking to walk away with as much money as possible from the series' panel of venture capitalists, the two minds behind Handy Pan stunned the sharks by asking for one of the lowest deals in "Shark Tank" history. The Handy Pan is a kitchen appliance invented by entrepreneurs Adam Chaudry and Josh Conway, which conveniently allows you to strain excess liquid from your pan whenever you like.
In a demonstration for the sharks in Season 13 of the show, Chaudry and Conway show how the Handy Pan can turn into a strainer with the push of a button, removing bacon grease, vegetable oil, and meat sauce from the pan without the hassle of a separate colander or bowl for cleanup. In addition, the duo presents the "Handy Pot," which uses the same strainer attachment but on a pot instead of a pan. While the presentation certainly impresses the sharks, what really stands out to the panel about Handy Pan is the incredibly low asking price, Chaudry and Conway are asking for just $10,000 for a 20% stake in the company.
That makes their ask for Handy Pan the lowest in the show's history, a "Shark Tank" record previously held by Steve Gadlin's I Want To Draw A Cat For You service at $10,000 for 25% equity.
What happened to Handy Pan on Shark Tank?
Handy Pan's incredibly low investment request immediately catches the attention of shark Barbara Corcoran, who presses Adam Chaudry and Josh Conway about how much product they had sold thus far. The duo admits that they have only made around $7,950 in sales, and claimed those poor sales were the sole reason for their remarkably low investment valuation.
That answer doesn't satisfy the sharks, and after more questions from Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec, the duo admits that they simply don't have the marketing skills necessary to promote their product — revealing they had spent just $553 on Facebook advertising. Chaudry explains that he actually has a day job as an attorney, while Josh works in real estate. Mark Cuban, in particular, is highly supportive of the pair despite their low sales, arguing to the other sharks that their day jobs hadn't forced them to "put their backs against the wall" and commit fully to advertising and retailing their product.
Chaudry impresses Cuban even further by revealing that the pair had patented the design for the Handy Pan's strainer attachment, which can actually fit on any pan. Cuban's enthusiasm for the product is echoed by Robert Herjavec and Greiner, who both admit that the Handy Pan is a great product. In the end, it was Greiner who closed the deal with Chaudry and Conway, telling them simply, "You asked for $10,000 for 20%? I'll give it to you, I have nothing to lose."
Handy Pan after Shark Tank
Having successfully secured the deal they had come in asking for, both Adam Chaudry and Josh Conway left the show in high spirits — perhaps already expecting the immediate success that Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban had hinted at.
Regardless of what the duo expected to happen after "Shark Tank," it's safe to say that they wildly underestimated the demand for their product. Reports online indicate that Handy Pan completely ran out of stock after the episode aired in May 2022, becoming yet another benefactor of the extraordinarily popular "Shark Tank Effect." One could argue that this immediate bump in sales is proof of what Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner said during the episode, that the Handy Pan product was highly appealing but simply lacked good publicity.
In spite of the Handy Pan's rapid success (or perhaps because of it), it's currently unclear whether or not Greiner ever finalized her investment with Chaudry and Conway, and as such we can only speculate about any behind-the-scenes deals or discussions that might have happened after Handy Pan debuted on Shark Tank.
Is Handy Pan still in business?
While we don't know exactly what happened with Lori Greiner's investment following Adam Chaudry and Josh Conway's appearance on "Shark Tank," we do know that their company is still going strong today. Fans of "Shark Tank" can purchase the Handy Pan right now from the product's official website, buyhandypan.com, though strangely it doesn't seem like the "Handy Pot" is being sold yet.
Although the pair of entrepreneurs initially pitched the Handy Pan's price as $29.99 while talking to the sharks, that price tag has since exploded to $49.99 on their website. Thankfully the website currently offers Free Shipping, as well as a Holiday Deal that allows you to save $50 if you buy 10 Handy Pans at once. On top of that the product is also now sold on Amazon, where it holds a 4.3 customer rating based on 30 unique reviews.
At this moment, we don't have any reports about Handy Pan's sales post-"Shark Tank," so there's no way of knowing how successful the business has actually become. That said, the fact that the product is still readily available (and is earning such positive reviews) is still a very good sign.
What's next for Handy Pan?
As the Handy Pan continues to enjoy success from online markets, it's worth looking towards the future and speculating on where is creators might take the company next. One goal that Adam Chaudry mentioned on "Shark Tank" was moving away from online exclusive sales, and offering the Handy Pan in retail stores across the country.
Although there's still no confirmation about whether this is going to happen, moving the Handy Pan into retail stores would be a major step towards increasing the product's recognition and sales, and seems like an avenue the founders might pursue in the near future. Admittedly, it's somewhat hard to get a read on what the future of Handy Pan looks like since both Josh Conway and Chaudry have stayed out of the spotlight since their appearance on "Shark Tank."
Though it's unclear exactly what Josh Conway and Adam Chaudry have planned for the future of Handy Pan, we do know that Chaudry has continued to practice law even after his success on "Shark Tank," and as of 2023, the entrepreneur was working for the Beckage Firm as a data privacy and cybersecurity attorney. Despite the complete radio silence from the two founders of Handy Pan, there's no doubt that this product made a good impression on the show.