Whatever Happened To Handy Pan From Shark Tank?

While most of the entrepreneurs who visit "Shark Tank" are looking to walk away with as much money as possible from the series' panel of venture capitalists, the two minds behind Handy Pan stunned the sharks by asking for one of the lowest deals in "Shark Tank" history. The Handy Pan is a kitchen appliance invented by entrepreneurs Adam Chaudry and Josh Conway, which conveniently allows you to strain excess liquid from your pan whenever you like.

In a demonstration for the sharks in Season 13 of the show, Chaudry and Conway show how the Handy Pan can turn into a strainer with the push of a button, removing bacon grease, vegetable oil, and meat sauce from the pan without the hassle of a separate colander or bowl for cleanup. In addition, the duo presents the "Handy Pot," which uses the same strainer attachment but on a pot instead of a pan. While the presentation certainly impresses the sharks, what really stands out to the panel about Handy Pan is the incredibly low asking price, Chaudry and Conway are asking for just $10,000 for a 20% stake in the company.

That makes their ask for Handy Pan the lowest in the show's history, a "Shark Tank" record previously held by Steve Gadlin's I Want To Draw A Cat For You service at $10,000 for 25% equity.