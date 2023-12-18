Who Plays Zack On The Big Bang Theory & What Happened To Him?

Before Penny (Kaley Cuoco) ends up with Leonard (Johnny Galecki) on "The Big Bang Theory," much is made of her unsavory dating history. "You're the first guy [my dad's] ever really approved of, you know?" she tells Leonard in Season 4. "You're a scientist who went to college, and you don't have a neck tattoo, or outstanding warrants, or a baby."

Penny's love interest, Zack, played by Brian Thomas Smith, is certainly no scientist; the guys imply he is dumber than a dolphin. But he also isn't a philandering jerk, unlike some of Penny's former beaus. Smith made his first appearance as Zack in the Season 3 finale.

"I had never seen an episode of the show, not many people had," Smith recalled to VoyageLA. "I was only supposed to do one episode, but the producers really liked the way I played the lovable, dim-witted Zack and kept bringing me back for some really funny episodes over the next nine seasons. It's cool getting recognized for my role on that show by fans."

Smith plays Zack on 11 episodes, and the writers clearly had fun with the character. In Season 7, Zack and Penny annul their accidental marriage, officiated by an Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas a few years prior. In Season 12, Zack and his similarly dim-witted wife approach Leonard to be their surrogate father.

Following "The Big Bang Theory," Smith secured more guest roles on shows like "9-1-1: Lone Star" and "NCIS." He also appeared on "United States of Al."