New Karate Kid Movie With Ralph Macchio & Jackie Chan Will Unify The Franchise

It's the cinematic universe no one knew they ever needed.

Fans have known for a while a new Karate Kid movie is in the works, scheduled to premiere on December 13, 2024. But now, The Hollywood Reporter details how it will be a merging of the franchise up to this point. The upcoming film will star Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, who's been the prominent face of the series so far (including "Cobra Kai" on Netflix), and Jackie Chan, who played Mr. Han in the 2010 Karate Kid reboot. They're joining forces in some manner, though plot details haven't been revealed yet.

The next Karate Kid installment is set to be directed by Jonathan Entwistle, who's previously worked on TV series like "The End of the F***ing World" and "I'm Not Okay." The screenplay comes courtesy of Rob Lieber, whose resume includes other family-friendly fare like "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Day." This merging of worlds will create an interconnected universe, and there's just the question of who will play the central karate kid. As it turns out ... it could be you!