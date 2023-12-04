Wonka: Rotten Tomatoes Critics Are Sweet On Timothée Chalamet's New Film

As it turns out, critics think Timotheé Chalamet's newest film "Wonka" is pretty sweet.

The origin story of Willy Wonka — the Roald Dahl character made famous in books and films about his eponymous chocolate factory — is arriving this month, featuring Chalamet as the young chocolatier with director Paul King ("The Mighty Boosh," the "Paddington" movies) at the helm. The star-studded movie, which also stars Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, and Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa, is one of the most highly anticipated films of the holiday season. According to Rotten Tomatoes critics, it's highly anticipated for a reason: it's really good! At the time of this writing, the movie boasts an 80% rating from critics.

As Richard Lawson at Vanity Fair writes, "'Wonka' is, in fact, a lively, winsome pleasure, a film decidedly aimed at children that nonetheless incorporates some dark matter." Over at The A.V. Club, Courtney Howard agreed: "Sweet yet never saccharine, their hyper-stylized portrait is not only powered by the pure imagination that inspires the songs' spectacle, but it's also filled with audacious flourishes of charm, whimsy and poignancy."

If you have your doubts about "Wonka," just listen to Mashable's Kristy Puchko: "The naysayers were wrong. 'Wonka' is wonderful."