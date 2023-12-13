The Boys Season 4 Trailer May Revive The Series' Most Explicit 'Joke' (Again)

"The Boys" television series is no stranger to featuring shocking scenes that make audiences cringe and close their eyes. In keeping with this approach, those who watch the official Season 4 trailer will notice a potential repeat of one of the fictional universe's most explicit ongoing jokes involving genital mutilation.

In the look ahead at what's coming next season, Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie), the usually tense CEO of Vought American, asks, "Who wants to have their balls crushed?" as pro-Vought news anchor Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison), who has shared romantic entanglements with her in the past, lays naked on the floor and responds, "Me."

Ashley's request is likely to help her blow off some steam, as she has the stressful job of running Vought International while the world becomes more divided than ever regarding Supes. But the continued use of graphic scenes involving genitals has become a surprising staple of the series.