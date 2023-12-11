Why Is Dolly In The Rudolph Movie A Misfit Toy? The Answer Is Too Dark For Kids

The long-running stop-motion holiday classic "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" introduced families to the lovable gang of unwanted playthings on the Island of Misfit Toys. Abandoned due to their abnormalities ranging from a square-wheeled train to a jelly-squirting water gun, the cute and cuddly characters await the day they can find children to love them. Compared to the other strange inhabitants on the Island of Misfit Toys, the seemingly normal Dolly has nothing outwardly wrong with her, other than maybe not having a nose. However, according to one of the special's creators, the ordinary-looking ragdoll has the most heartbreaking plight of them all.

When asked about the reasoning for Dolly's inclusion on the island by the Television Academy Foundation, "Rudolph" producer Arthur Rankin Jr., in a somewhat joking tone, stated, "I always say, 'Well she had psychiatric problems, she was under the care of an analyst.'" This sentiment was later elaborated on in a 2007 episode of NPR's "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me," where it is revealed that, "She was cast off by her mistress and clinically depressed and they didn't have Prozac back then."

Considering the toy is also dubbed "Dolly for Sue," it's not hard to believe that she once had an owner with that name who treated her similarly to Jesse in "Toy Story 2." This detail has been backed up by outside media, including a 1998 CVS exclusive toy with a tag reading "I'm a little rag doll who just wants a friend. I think that will help my broken heart mend" and the 2014 graphic novel "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Island of Misfit Toys" presenting the moment where Dolly is left behind.