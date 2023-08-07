Who Voices Jessie In The Toy Story Franchise? The Answer Is More Complicated Than You May Think

When it comes to the world's most iconic animated franchise, Pixar's "Toy Story" likely takes the crown. Back in 1995, audiences showed up in droves to witness the story of Buzz (voiced by Tim Allen) and Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks), two toys who vie for the attention of their owner, Andy (voiced by John Morris). The film became a sensation and four years after the first "Toy Story" debuted, a sequel emerged. With "Toy Story 2," Buzz, Woody, and the rest of Andy's toybox find themselves in the middle of a brand new adventure. Considered by many to be the best film in the franchise, "Toy Story 2" introduced several new characters, including Jessie. A cowgirl from the same television show as Woody, Jessie has emerged as a fan-favorite character who adds considerable complexity to the "Toy Story" universe.

As the multimedia franchise has expanded over the years, Jessie has become a key part of the main "Toy Story" roster, standing alongside Buzz and Woody as a main player. To date, Jessie has appeared in every "Toy Story" sequel, as well as a number of made-for-tv specials, including the spooky but delightful "Toy Story of Terror!" Fans of the franchise can also find the cowgirl in a number of tie-in video games and at several rides and attractions throughout the world. Head to your local superstore and chances are that the character is populating toy aisles, as well. Wherever there is "Toy Story," fans can find Jessie.

Several different individuals have voiced Jessie throughout the years, across several different mediums, meaning each iteration of the character will sound different than the last. The answer is a bit clearer when we stick to the mainline "Toy Story" films, with Joan Cusack known as the canon voice of Jessie.