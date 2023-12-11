Friends: The Next Generation - The Sequel Pilot & Cast Too Wild To Be Real

"Friends" fans shouldn't expect any reboots or revivals down the line. However, that doesn't mean there can't be spin-off shows set in the same universe. In fact, some fans have already devised an idea for "Friends: The Next Generation," which revolves around the kids of the iconic sitcom's characters, though the cast is way too big for it to become a reality.

According to the unmade show's Wiki, the fan-imagined project would star Jennifer Lawrence as Emma Geller-Green, Amanda Seyfried as Erica Bing, Chord Overstreet as Jack Bing, Sophie Austin as Sophie Hannigan, Connor Jessup as Mike Hannigan Jr., and Drew Roy as Joey Tribbiani Jr. The show would also see "Riverdale" star Cole Sprouse reprise his role of Ben Geller, while Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Deborah Ann Woll, and Lucy Hale would portray Frank Buffay Jr. Jr., Leslie Buffay, and Chandler Buffay, respectively. The original "Friends" cast would also be involved, wherever possible.

Kristen Davis rounds out the cast as Joey Tribbiani's (Matt LeBlanc) old flame, Erin. "Friends" fans will remember that she broke it off with Joey after a couple of dates in Season 7's "The One with Ross' Library Book" episode, giving him a taste of his own medicine. However, the spin-off imagines they're now married, which would mean that the relationship between Joey and Alex Garrett (Andrea Anders) doesn't last following the events of NBC's "Joey." Still, some of the unproduced fan series' other romantic ideas are more shocking than Joey's love life.