What Is The Relationship Between Joey And Alex In His Friends Spin-Off?

When "Friends" ended its 10-season run in 2004, the Central Perk-loving group went their separate ways. But who can forget that Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) scored a spinoff for a self-titled series that ran for two seasons and 46 episodes? When a still-single Joey moves from his NYC apartment to California, gone are his familiar friends as he tries to make it as an actor in Hollywood.

On "Friends," Joey is a ladies' man whose long list of girlfriends includes everyone from dancer Janine (Elle MacPherson) to paleontology professor Charlie (Aisha Tyler) to, yes, his longtime friend, Rachel (Jennifer Aniston). Later in "Joey," he finds another friendship that turns into more when he meets Alex (Andrea Anders), his married neighbor and landlord. While they start as friends, the two become a couple by the end of the second season after Alex splits from her husband.

Fans have rarely seen Joey fall in love in the three decades since "Friends" debuted. On "Joey," he tells Alex, "I love you" early on. (OK, it's due to the way she eats lasagna!) The series ends with Joey in a committed relationship with Alex.