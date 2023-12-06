Game Of Thrones Actors You May Not Know Passed Away

When it comes to fantasy on TV, there is only one series that can call itself king: the HBO juggernaut "Game of Thrones." Based on the books by George R.R. Martin, the series was a ratings monster and one of the biggest hits on TV during its time on the air, with fans unable to wait to see the story unfold during its astounding 11-year run. But what made it great wasn't just its lavish production, top-notch special effects, sprawling and epic story, and buckets of sex and violence, but its impressive ensemble cast.

When it first debuted, the series was fronted by "Lord of the Rings" star Sean Bean, with a cast of lesser-known British character actors, newcomers, and veteran thespians. The series turned plenty of unknowns into superstars, and during its decade-plus run, "Game of Thrones" saw countless incredible actors pass through Westeros. Sadly, not all of them are still with us. These actors, though, should be remembered, so we're here to make sure they're never forgotten — especially for their gifts to the "Game of Thrones" universe.