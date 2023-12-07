Actors In Will Ferrell Movies You May Not Know Passed Away

Will Ferrell has always been generous as a performer, someone who is more than willing to share the spotlight and feed jokes to others. That generosity has also extended to Ferrell the screenwriter, particularly when it comes to the ensemble comedies he's co-written with Adam McKay. Even with so many talented and seasoned performers on screen at any given time, everyone in a scene is always given plenty to do and never feels like an afterthought. A perfect example of this are Ricky Bobby's wayward sons in "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby," hilariously played by Houston Tumlin and Grayson Russell.

While Grayson Russell went on to star in other film and television projects, "Talladega Nights" would be Houston Tumlin's only acting credit — he died by suicide in 2021, aged 28. According to his mother, he had depression and PTSD related to his time in the military. Michelle Tumlin told TMZ that her son served in the U.S. Army for almost six years and earned several medals during that time, including a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal. "My beautiful boy brought joy to everyone he encountered and made them feel special," she said. "Houston fought his battle for years, and we will continue to fight for him."

