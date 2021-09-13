The Devastating Death Of Ben Best

The co-creator of the beloved HBO comedy "Eastbound & Down," Ben Best, died on September 12, 2021 (per Deadline). The talented creator was just 46 years old. His cause of death has not been disclosed.

The news of Best's death became public via the official Instagram account of Rough House Pictures. "It's with heavy hearts we say goodbye to our good buddy Ben Best," the production company's statement read. "We lost him the day before he would have turned 47. A hell of a friend and a creative force. He inspired us and made us laugh. Charming and hilarious. Gone way too soon. We love and miss you."

Best was known for his collaborations with "Eastbound & Down" star Danny McBride, and he also portrayed the bartender Clegg in the show. The pair's other writing projects included the comedy "The Foot Fist Way," in which Best played Tae Kwon Do expert Chuck "The Truck" Wallace, as well as the 2011 fantasy comedy "Your Highness." As an actor, Best also appeared in movies like "Superbad," "What Happens in Vegas," and "Land of the Lost." As the world of comedy reels from the writer and actor's death, we'll take a look at how Best's colleagues remember him.