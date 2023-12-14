The Only Yellowstone Characters To Appear In Every Episode

As many fans will know by now, Kevin Costner's return for Season 5, Part 2 of "Yellowstone" is currently looking tenuous at best. After behind-the-scenes talks between the show's top-billed star and Paramount fell apart, it is uncertain whether we'll be seeing more John Dutton at all in the concluding episodes.

Furthermore, if the Dutton patriarch does return, he's unlikely to survive for the remaining episodes of "Yellowstone." Season 5 saw tensions rising exponentially between Jamie, John, and Beth, and it looks like things will likely come to a head when the show returns in late 2024.

Of course, we could also see other characters, like Rip or Kayce, caught in the crossfire as the different branches of the family find themselves increasingly at odds. With this in mind, who knows if any of the cast members will be able to continue their perfect streaks through to the end?

While we have even more questions as "Yellowstone" heads toward its inevitable end, the endgame of the series looks more exciting than ever as a result. Though we all have our camps as far as the characters we support on the series, there will likely be more bodies on the floor than ever before when the smoke clears from this Montana wildfire.