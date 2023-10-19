Niles Isn't In The Frasier Revival - The Sad Reason May Not Be What You Think

Contains spoilers for "Frasier" Season 1, Episode 3

Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) might be older and wealthier, but the "Frasier" revival makes clear that he's otherwise largely unchanged. The same can't be said about the people around him, though, and one of the new show's glaring omissions is arguably Frasier's brother and sparring partner, Niles Crane (David Hyde Pierce). The story behind the scenes is that Pierce didn't want to repeat his old role for the "Frasier" revival, and had the actor chosen otherwise, the show might have been about Niles and Frasier running a theater.

Instead, Frasier has moved to Boston in order to reconnect with his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) and take up a job in academia. "Frasier" Episode 3 reveals that he has good reason for both since it turns out that the Chicago TV job he had between the first and second "Frasier" isn't quite as prestigious as he liked. "Dr. Crane" may have provided Frasier fame and riches, but it's also a fairly ludicrous talk show that starts out as a "Dr. Phil" clone and eventually slides into "The Jerry Springer Show" territory.

Could this be why the show barely mentions Frasier's younger brother? Apart from the presence of his son, David (Anders Keith), the closest the revival gets to acknowledging Niles is when Olivia (Toks Olagundoye) brings up her ongoing sibling rivalry and Frasier gets a faraway look in his eyes. The brief moment of contemplation is played for laughs, but Frasier actually seems pretty sad. This might just be his usual exasperation ... or it might imply that the brothers aren't on speaking terms, having fallen out after Frasier's talk show career brought the tension between them to a breaking point. Let's take a closer look at this sad theory.