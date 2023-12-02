The Boys Season 4 Trailer Makes A Classic X-Men Power Look Super Gross

Rejoice, superhero fans! Amazon Prime Video has debuted the first look at "The Boys" Season 4 after months of anticipation. Things have gotten quite stressful for the titular team of hero-hating vigilantes since we last saw them. With their gambit of bringing Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) back to life failing, the Boys have no choice but to, well, deal with an even more powerful Homelander (Antony Starr), who can pretty much say and do whatever he wants now. While plot details for Season 4 are relatively slim, it's clear that there's considerable beef between #TeamHomelander and #TeamStarlight, with both powered beings and humans on each side.

Perhaps the most intriguing character to chime in on the conflict is a person with a superpower we've previously seen among the "X-Men." Of course, because this is "The Boys," the power is depicted in the grossest way possible. Just over a minute into the trailer, viewers are introduced to a mysterious individual rocking what appears to be an anti-Starlight (Erin Moriarity) shirt. The individual splits in half, creating a second version of himself, not unlike "X-Men" hero Multiple Man. In the Marvel comics, Multiple Man can create several duplicates of himself, which no doubt comes in handy during tense moments of combat.

In true "The Boys" style, the character's splitting abilities are treated with extreme realism, showing the individual's skin literally tearing apart in an amoebic fashion. The character splitting into the two is definitely a visual highlight in an already-packed trailer, and also pretty darn gross.