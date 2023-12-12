What Green Day Song Is In The Taco Bell Commercial?

A Green Day song in a Taco Bell commercial may not come as a surprise to some who have been following the restaurant's trend as of late. Pop-punk band Meet Me at the Altar had a song in the Taco Bell "Drones" commercial. Plus, earlier in 2023, the fast food chain put out an ad promoting its new birria with a song by another punk group in Scowl. Taco Bell even promoted the band's music on its TikTok page. Does that mean Green Day is going to start making TikToks for Taco Bell soon? It's an unlikely bet, given how busy the band will be.

Green Day will release their new album, "Saviors," on January 19, 2024. It'll be the band's first studio album since 2020's "Father of All Motherf***ers." And to celebrate the launch of the new music, the veteran punkers will go on a stadium tour in 2024 across the United States along with the Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and the Linda Lindas. While the tour will most definitely be part of the promotion for "Saviors," the year also marks two important anniversaries.

2024 marks 30 years since Green Day put out "Dookie," often considered a defining rock album of the '90s. Additionally, it marks 20 years since the release of "American Idiot," a landmark work that put the band back on the map with its scathing critique of post-9/11 American culture and politics.

Green Day may not have brains, but they must be up to their ears in cravings boxes. If you want to listen to the Taco Bell commercial song in its entirety, the band put out a music video for "Look Ma, No Brains!"