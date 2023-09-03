Taco Bell: What's The Song In The Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco Commercial?

Taco Bell is about more than the food; it's about a vibe. It's one of the few fast food places where the prices haven't gotten out of control for the combo meals, and the dipping tacos look like a delicious way to grab a bite without spending an arm and a leg. But Taco Bell isn't just promoting new menu items lately. If you follow the fast food giant on TikTok, you may have seen them promoting some lesser-known musical acts.

Scowl has enjoyed prominent placement on the Taco Bell TikTok page. On July 10, Taco Bell uploaded a video showing how the punk band prepares for a show. In addition to making sure their instruments are good to go, it seems they also enjoy some tacos before a big show. One of the band members appears even to have a tattoo of a Taco Bell fire sauce packet. In another video, Taco Bell interviews various musical artists about their favorite memories involving the restaurant. Scowl responds, "When they put us in a commercial."

The TikTok ends by encouraging viewers to check out the unofficial halftime show featuring Scowl as well as other artists, namely Muna and Claire Rosinkranz. With Taco Bell in their corner, it's safe to say Scowl could go very far.