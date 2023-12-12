Loki Season 2: Ke Huy Quan's OB Was Almost A Variant Of Another Marvel Character

"Loki" remains a popular entry among the Marvel Disney+ series, with Season 2 being a worthy follow-up. A big part of that was Ke Huy Quan joining the cast as Ouroboros, aka OB, a Time Variance Authority agent who knows a lot about the group overseeing the Sacred Timeline. However, there's a chance Quan wouldn't have joined the cast if the team behind the scenes went with a different idea of who OB should be.

Aleksi Briclot, a concept artist for numerous Marvel projects like "Avengers: Endgame," "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and "Loki" Season 2, shared some artwork on Instagram of what OB could've looked like. In this version, OB looks more like Owen Wilson, and that's no coincidence; OB could've been a variant of Wilson's character, Mobius. Briclot explains in the caption, "Exploring Ourobouros being a variant of Mobius. That's obviously why I've played with #owenwilson likeness while altering it with this big red moustache. Mobius from another timeline."

Double the Owen Wilson wouldn't have necessarily been a bad thing, but Quan was fantastic in the part. Then again, Quan could've played the Mobius variant, which is possible in this multiverse, given there are various Lokis running around who all look different. Either way, getting an Academy Award winner for the Marvel series was a good call no matter how it's sliced.