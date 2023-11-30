Loki's Ke Huy Quan Snuck A Goonies Easter Egg Into Season 2 (Most Fans Missed It)
There are plenty of Marvel Easter eggs throughout "Loki" Season 2, but there's a callback most fans may have missed regarding the wardrobe of Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan). The actor uploaded a picture to Instagram showing off one of his outfits on the show. In the caption, he drew attention to the belt, which apparently was influenced by his role in "The Goonies."
"The LOKI prop department crafted a Data utility belt for the TVA," Quan wrote. "I wore it for one scene as a fun Easter egg. Did anybody spot it? If you haven't, you should go back and watch the entire season again."
In "The Goonies," scientifically inclined Data wore a utility belt with a suction cup device so that he could reel faraway objects closer to him. O.B. wore something similar, as the photo clearly shows a suction cup positioned sideways within the belt. While the belt was meant for eagle-eyed fans to enjoy, it does open up intriguing possibilities within the multiverse. Namely, the belt could signify that O.B. is a variant of Data, perhaps one whose scientific prowess is far more advanced, and he is brought into the Time Variance Authority as a result. It's a stretch, but the belt adds some weight to the theory.
The belt wasn't the only Goonies reference in Loki Season 2
The belt was no doubt a fun addition to O.B.'s costume, but Ke Huy Quan actually wanted to bring more of his "Goonies" character into the part. During an interview with ComicBook.com, "Loki" Season 2 costume designer Christine Wada talked about collaborating on O.B.'s clothing with Quan, who wanted it to have some of Data's style. She mentioned, "It was really fun because he talked about, well, the first fittings, or maybe it was a phone call, he talked about patches because Data had patches and he was like, 'What about patches? It'd be so fun.' And it was really, but then it quickly just became OB. Now just he brings so much, I mean, you could put him in a paper bag and he would bring life to it."
That parallel can also be spotted in Quan's Instagram post. In addition to the behind-the-scenes picture showing off the belt, he included a photo of him as Data from years ago. OB definitely has a few patches on his shirt, reminiscent of the patches Data had on him.
Goonies never say die, and Quan has definitely adhered to that mantra. It's nice to see him continue to hold a soft spot for a role that means so much to numerous fans. "Loki" Season 3 may be a long shot, but if it happens and Quan comes back, the team should try to squeeze in some Short Round Easter eggs, too.