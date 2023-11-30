Loki's Ke Huy Quan Snuck A Goonies Easter Egg Into Season 2 (Most Fans Missed It)

There are plenty of Marvel Easter eggs throughout "Loki" Season 2, but there's a callback most fans may have missed regarding the wardrobe of Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan). The actor uploaded a picture to Instagram showing off one of his outfits on the show. In the caption, he drew attention to the belt, which apparently was influenced by his role in "The Goonies."

"The LOKI prop department crafted a Data utility belt for the TVA," Quan wrote. "I wore it for one scene as a fun Easter egg. Did anybody spot it? If you haven't, you should go back and watch the entire season again."

In "The Goonies," scientifically inclined Data wore a utility belt with a suction cup device so that he could reel faraway objects closer to him. O.B. wore something similar, as the photo clearly shows a suction cup positioned sideways within the belt. While the belt was meant for eagle-eyed fans to enjoy, it does open up intriguing possibilities within the multiverse. Namely, the belt could signify that O.B. is a variant of Data, perhaps one whose scientific prowess is far more advanced, and he is brought into the Time Variance Authority as a result. It's a stretch, but the belt adds some weight to the theory.