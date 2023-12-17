This Batman & Robin 'Meta-Movie' Theory May Explain Why It's So Bad

In modern times, it could easily be argued that Tim Burton's "Batman" movies helped to pave the way for the cavalcade of superhero films that we've seen since. Arriving years before movies like "Blade," "X-Men," and "Spider-Man," Burton's films were the gold standard for comic book movies for years and are still beloved by many fans today.

That was, however, before the franchise was summarily derailed. While "Batman Forever" — directed by Burton's replacement, Joel Schumacher – was already a huge step down from the previous film, "Batman Returns," it was "Batman & Robin" that almost put the nail in the franchise's coffin. Sitting at a bottom-of-the-barrel rating of 11% on Rotten Tomatoes, it would be an understatement to say that the film was poorly received.

However, one redditor has a theory that could help to redeem the film. When u/froggysayshello asked viewers what their favorite fan theory was, u/Mr–Imp posited that "Batman & Robin" could be an in-world meta-movie. "The movie Batman & Robin was actually an in-universe movie made by people that live in Gotham City," they wrote. While we've had plenty of more meta and subversive superhero stories on the large and small screen since the comic book boom started in the mid-2000s, could this really have been Schumacher's goal with "Batman & Robin"?