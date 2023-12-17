Terminator Salvation's Darker Alternate Ending Teased By Director McG

It's hard to imagine the Terminator franchise going even darker after the downer ending of the third film, but that's exactly what McG's "Terminator Salvation" did. Set in the post-apocalyptic times only briefly seen in the other installments, the sequel sees John Connor (Christian Bale) as the leader of the resistance against the machines. While that may sound like a compelling set-up, the film was largely rejected by critics and fans alike.

However, McG has let slip that his Terminator film could have gone even darker than it did. "There's a cut out there with an entirely different ending," he told Comic Book. "I just can't share it with the world yet. It's beyond dark." As fans might recall, "Terminator Salvation" ends with John Connor detonating a nuclear bomb and taking out a T-800 factory in the process. However, as John is fatally injured, Marcus (Sam Worthington) decides to donate his heart to the resistance leader so that he can continue his fight.

Unfortunately, that didn't match up to the emotional conclusions of the first two Terminator films. On Rotten Tomatoes, "Salvation" has a meager 33% from critics, with the consensus reading, "With storytelling as robotic as the film's iconic villains, 'Terminator Salvation' offers plenty of great effects but lacks the heart of the original films." While average viewers responded better to the project, even the audience reaction stands at a rotten 53%. Could an alternate ending improve the movie's reputation?