Who Was Yellowstone's Melanie Olmstead & How Did Her Death Affect The Show?

"Yellowstone" Season 2, Episode 10, concludes with a title card dedicated to the memory of somebody named Melanie Olmstead. While fans can safely assume she worked on the hit Western TV series in some capacity, because she's not an on-camera talent, this dedication is the first time most fans would have heard of her.

Before her presumed role behind the scenes of "Yellowstone" — likely starting with its first season, which premiered in June of 2018 — Olmstead had worked steadily in the filmmaking industry since the year 2000. Olmstead was a native of Salt Lake City, Utah, and her first screen credit was as a location assistant on the film "Primary Suspect," which was shot in her hometown. She also worked as a driver on productions like "John Carter," "Wild Horses," "Wind River," and "Hereditary," among others. Each of these was produced at least partially in Utah, so her biggest asset on films like these — whether as a location assistant or driver — was her familiarity with the state.

While it's not officially among Olmstead's credits, "Yellowstone" is filmed largely in Utah as well, so the work she contributed to the series most likely had something to do with her years of experience working on big-budget productions that shared its filming location; though it's not listed on her IMDB profile, it's believed that she was in charge of the show's location and transportation needs. In her wake, then, "Yellowstone" has had to proceed without someone who must have brought plenty of local expertise to its production.