Yellowstone: The Alan Robert Murray And Milt Bradford Tributes Explained

It requires numerous people to bring a television production together. With a show that runs as long as "Yellowstone," some will unfortunately pass away. The "Yellowstone" Season 4 opener isn't the first time the show has paid tribute to those who helped make the series great. Season 2, Episode 10 — "Sins of the Father" — contains a tribute card for Melanie Olmstead. Taylor Sheridan and the actors may get the lion's share of attention for the success of the Western series, but all these people and many others contributed to its immense rise in popularity.

In a way, Alan Robert Murray and Milt Bradford represent the dichotomy at play with "Yellowstone." The show's a major Hollywood production, but it also adheres to old-fashioned values one might find on a ranch. Murray worked for years in Hollywood, and the fact he came to "Yellowstone" after winning two Oscars is a real testament to the quality the series wanted to exhibit. In 2009, Murray spoke with Variety about the subtle art of having sound work for instead of against a story: "There are certain moments where you feel like you want to make a point and you've definitely got lines to work in, but I think you can cross them a little."

Bradford was also well-respected in his field. T/K Cutting Horses posted a tribute to Bradford on Instagram and detailed what an honor it was to know him. "We think just about everyone that knew Milt considered him a friend. He was one of the best you could have," the company wrote.

Both men will clearly be missed in their respective communities, with the "Yellowstone" tribute a fitting remembrance for both of them.