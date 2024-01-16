Yellowstone: The Alan Robert Murray And Milt Bradford Tributes Explained
"Yellowstone" Season 4, Episode 1 — "Half the Money" — picks right up from the carnage in the Season 3 finale. It answered a lot of questions fans undoubtedly had in the wait between seasons, but it may have also raised one toward the end when a title card comes on right before the credits play, dedicating the episode to the memory of Alan Robert Murray and Milt Bradford. Who were these men?
They had both worked on "Yellowstone" but passed away before the Season 4 premiere. Murray was an accomplished sound editor who had over 100 credits to his name, including nine episodes in the first season of "Yellowstone." But this wasn't the first time he had worked with "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, as he was also the supervising sound editor for 2017's "Wind River," which Sheridan wrote and directed. Murray was also an Academy Award winner, taking home trophies for his work in 2007 for "Letters from Iwo Jima" and again in 2015 for "American Sniper."
Milt Bradford really wasn't part of Hollywood in the same way. Country Thang Daily reports that Bradford operated a horse auction company and brought his expertise to "Yellowstone." Bradford's contributions must have been significant enough to warrant a tribute in such a pivotal "Yellowstone" episode.
Alan Robert Murray and Milt Bradford achieved a lot and will be missed
It requires numerous people to bring a television production together. With a show that runs as long as "Yellowstone," some will unfortunately pass away. The "Yellowstone" Season 4 opener isn't the first time the show has paid tribute to those who helped make the series great. Season 2, Episode 10 — "Sins of the Father" — contains a tribute card for Melanie Olmstead. Taylor Sheridan and the actors may get the lion's share of attention for the success of the Western series, but all these people and many others contributed to its immense rise in popularity.
In a way, Alan Robert Murray and Milt Bradford represent the dichotomy at play with "Yellowstone." The show's a major Hollywood production, but it also adheres to old-fashioned values one might find on a ranch. Murray worked for years in Hollywood, and the fact he came to "Yellowstone" after winning two Oscars is a real testament to the quality the series wanted to exhibit. In 2009, Murray spoke with Variety about the subtle art of having sound work for instead of against a story: "There are certain moments where you feel like you want to make a point and you've definitely got lines to work in, but I think you can cross them a little."
Bradford was also well-respected in his field. T/K Cutting Horses posted a tribute to Bradford on Instagram and detailed what an honor it was to know him. "We think just about everyone that knew Milt considered him a friend. He was one of the best you could have," the company wrote.
Both men will clearly be missed in their respective communities, with the "Yellowstone" tribute a fitting remembrance for both of them.