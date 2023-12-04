What Nicola From Superbad Looks Like Today

It's hard to believe that Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's seminal coming-of-age comedy "Superbad" is almost two decades old. Since its release in the late summer of 2007, fans of the film have watched as it cemented itself as a generation-defining teen comedy and a perfect time capsule of an era ripe for nostalgia-mining.

Arguably the greatest contribution "Superbad" had to the pop culture landscape came from its talented young cast, many of whom were introduced to wider audiences through this film and became major Hollywood stars. The cast included multiple Oscar-nominees Jonah Hill and Emma Stone, as well as Emmy-nominees Dave Franco and Bill Hader — though much of the film's success could easily be attributed to Michael Cera, whose delightfully, confidently awkward performance carries the film.

Even those actors who shared less of the spotlight had impressive careers following the debut of "Superbad," as was the case for Aviva Baumann who played Nicola. The actor went from doing the nasty with Fogell aka McLovin (Christopher Mitz-Plasse), to becoming a staple of crime dramas and independent films before bringing her career to a close. We take a look at what she is up to today.