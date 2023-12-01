Squid Game: The Challenge - How To Make The Dalgona Candy In Real Life
Both "Squid Game" and its reality game show spinoff, "Squid Game: The Challenge," are full of difficult, high-stakes challenges. Though only the former has the competitors playing for dear life, both versions of the series feature a large monetary award, so the stakes are high for the real-life contestants, as well. The viewer gets to see just how stressful even some of the less physically challenging games, like Dalgona, can be. The nerve-wracking contest forces the players to trace shapes out of a special South Korean sugar candy. A player is eliminated the second they either crack the dalgona or fail to remove the central shape from the rest of the candy within the given time limit.
"Squid Game: The Challenge" has a gross moment or two that take place during this particular game, and the event is responsible for one of the most devastating eliminations in the show. Still, the candy itself isn't to blame for that. If you're wondering just what dalgona tastes like — or whether you could carve that umbrella shape out without breaking the candy — there's a way to find out. Dalgona might not be a staple of Western grocery stores, but it's perfectly possible to make it at home. In fact, a handy dalgona guide by Preppy Kitchen's John Kanell shows that all you need for the delicacy is sugar, baking soda, and some basic cooking equipment.
Two ingredients and some patience make for great dalgona
Dalgona's ingredients have a ratio of two heaping tablespoons of sugar to a very small pinch of baking soda. First, you pour the sugar into a metal ladle that can withstand heat and melt it over the stovetop, stirring it vigorously with a chopstick throughout the process so it doesn't burn. As soon as the melting is done, you take the ladle away from the heat and stir the tiny amount of baking soda in.
Then, pour the golden dalgona mixture into round shapes on a sheet of parchment paper, and use a flat-bottomed metal cup — with some cooking spray on the bottom so it doesn't stick on the dalgona — to press it into the kind of thinness "Squid Game" fans know and dread. Finally, you can use cookie cutters to press shapes into the candies as they cool to give them that Dalgona game look.
Appropriately for a recipe associated with "Squid Game," there may be some speed bumps along the way. The sugar-melting part can be deceptively difficult, for one, and the cleanup can be a bit of a hassle. Still, if you feel like finding out what dalgona tastes like or how difficult it is to carve shapes out of it, it's definitely possible to make your own without any special equipment.