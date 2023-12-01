Squid Game: The Challenge - How To Make The Dalgona Candy In Real Life

Both "Squid Game" and its reality game show spinoff, "Squid Game: The Challenge," are full of difficult, high-stakes challenges. Though only the former has the competitors playing for dear life, both versions of the series feature a large monetary award, so the stakes are high for the real-life contestants, as well. The viewer gets to see just how stressful even some of the less physically challenging games, like Dalgona, can be. The nerve-wracking contest forces the players to trace shapes out of a special South Korean sugar candy. A player is eliminated the second they either crack the dalgona or fail to remove the central shape from the rest of the candy within the given time limit.

"Squid Game: The Challenge" has a gross moment or two that take place during this particular game, and the event is responsible for one of the most devastating eliminations in the show. Still, the candy itself isn't to blame for that. If you're wondering just what dalgona tastes like — or whether you could carve that umbrella shape out without breaking the candy — there's a way to find out. Dalgona might not be a staple of Western grocery stores, but it's perfectly possible to make it at home. In fact, a handy dalgona guide by Preppy Kitchen's John Kanell shows that all you need for the delicacy is sugar, baking soda, and some basic cooking equipment.