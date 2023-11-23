Squid Game: The Challenge Has A Gross Moment Viewers Won't Be Able To Unsee

We told you it was gross. That's right — Spencer seems unable to stop himself from gagging as a reflexive reaction to the intense stress he's under, but he also pretty obviously chokes back some chunks in the process. Viewers with emetophobia (the fear of vomiting) may want to fast-forward through this episode.

So what happens to Spencer? Thanks to his poor leadership skills, obvious fear, and probably all that puke hanging out in his mouth, he breaks his candy and is eliminated from the game. The poor guy curls into the fetal position and simply waits for his fate ... specifically, for the squib indicating that he's been eliminated from the game and the "shot" to explode on his chest.

One has to wonder why a soul as clearly sensitive as Spencer would sign up for a reality show based on a series where if you break your Dalgona candy, you are executed on the spot. That part's a mystery. What isn't a mystery at this point is that this eliminated contestant went on a streaming show broadcast around the world and ended up freaking out viewers by swallowing back some impending barfs.

The first five episodes of "Squid Game: The Challenge" are available on Netflix now.