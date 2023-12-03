How Do The Gilmore Girls Eat So Much? One Theory Says They're Stuck In A Simulation

Is Stars Hollow — the sleepy hamlet in which "Gilmore Girls" is set — all just a simulation? Some fans think so.

A video by @danddisney, or Shane Barton, has been making the rounds on TikTok, where the user posits that Lorelai and Rory Gilmore (respectively played by Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel) never actually let a morsel of food cross their lips. "Has anyone ever noticed that nobody in 'Gilmore Girls' actually eats anything?" he asks, with creepy music playing underneath. "This is despite the frequent use of food as a theme and plot device." Barton notes that Luke Danes (Scott Patterson), a series regular and one of the show's lead characters, owns a diner called Luke's ... although as he points out, "people leave [Luke's] as soon as they're served."

"Rory and Lorelai are famous for their shared coffee and takeout addiction, but they are faking it. So you might be thinking, well, the actors are acting!" Barton continues, and he's right; fake eating is deceptively hard. He then speculates that it's deeper than just actors pretending to eat for the camera: "I believe that Stars Hollow is not a physical town — it's a 'stars hologram.' It stands to reason that Lorelai, sometime in the future, has immersed herself in a 'Black Mirror'-esque virtual world where she can live out a speculative version of her life where she never lost her pregnancy [with Rory] due to massive amounts of coffee and poor dietary decisions. Here, she can raise the daughter she never had, pursue lost love, and repair the relationship with her now-deceased parents, all while avoiding the vices that cost her this life in the first place."