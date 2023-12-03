The Curse Of Oak Island's Strongco: Who Are They & What Do They Do?
Rick and Marty Lagina of "The Curse of Oak Island" have plenty of partners helping them on their quest to unearth the secrets of the historic Nova Scotia locale, whether it's Craig Tester, Jack Begley, or one of the other members of their trusted team. However, eagle-eyed viewers of the program may have noticed another name referenced on the show in recent seasons, appearing on everything from the heavy machinery used for digging to the crew members' baseball caps. So, who or what exactly is Strongco, and why is this name so important on the show?
Strongco is the name of a Canadian company that deals in heavy mobile equipment, such as crawl excavators and wheel loaders. The company is partnered with the production of "The Curse of Oak Island," providing the team with the necessary equipment and machinery to carry out their operations. That equipment has been particularly instrumental in the team's various digs on Oak Island.
Strongco has been partnered with The Curse of Oak Island for years
While some fans may only be noticing Strongco's presence on "The Curse of Oak Island" now, the company has been working alongside the production for several years at this point. Back in 2019, Strongco and the Lagina brothers' team inked their deal for Season 7 of "The Curse of Oak Island." The partnership initially allowed the group access to several large Volvo excavators, which have been glimpsed on the show numerous times.
In the original press release promoting the partnership between Strongco and "The Curse of Oak Island," regional VP Stephen George said that the team-up wasn't just born of mutual financial benefit, but also of a personal link to the work the Lagina brothers had carried out up to that point. "We're more than fans of the show," the executive said. "We feel connected to Marty and Rick's values — their grit, their perseverance, their commitment."
The two parties have since maintained the partnership, with Strongco and its equipment remaining a crucial backer of the Oak Island exploration.