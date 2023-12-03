The Curse Of Oak Island's Strongco: Who Are They & What Do They Do?

Rick and Marty Lagina of "The Curse of Oak Island" have plenty of partners helping them on their quest to unearth the secrets of the historic Nova Scotia locale, whether it's Craig Tester, Jack Begley, or one of the other members of their trusted team. However, eagle-eyed viewers of the program may have noticed another name referenced on the show in recent seasons, appearing on everything from the heavy machinery used for digging to the crew members' baseball caps. So, who or what exactly is Strongco, and why is this name so important on the show?

Strongco is the name of a Canadian company that deals in heavy mobile equipment, such as crawl excavators and wheel loaders. The company is partnered with the production of "The Curse of Oak Island," providing the team with the necessary equipment and machinery to carry out their operations. That equipment has been particularly instrumental in the team's various digs on Oak Island.