The Curse Of Oak Island's Craig Tester Does More On The Show Than You Think

"The Curse of Oak Island" fans have long known Craig Tester as one of the most dependable allies of the Lagina brothers as they carry out their grand treasure hunt. Tester has been part of the team since day one, notably being there to help consult the group on how best to move forward and where to plan future Oak Island digs. There's no denying that he has been absolutely instrumental to the History series — perhaps even more so than the show's devotees realize.

Not everything that Tester is responsible for as a "The Curse of Oak Island" member is immediately visible on-camera. In addition to his role as part of the Oak Island fellowship, Tester has actually served as an executive producer for a very large chunk of the show. If influencing the structure and development of "The Curse of Oak Island" wasn't enough, Tester has also worked as an executive producer on the behind-the-scenes talk show series "The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down." Indeed, Tester has been pivotal both to the Lagina brothers' long-running Oak Island treasure hunt, and the formation of one of History's most well-known media franchises.