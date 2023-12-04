Family Switch's Jennifer Garner & Ed Helms Explain Why Their Kiss Was So Awkward

The first on-screen kiss may go back to the 19th century, but has it truly been perfected? Awkward on-screen kisses still persist in Hollywood, whether it is due to behind-the-scenes drama or the scourge of bad breath. In "Family Switch," Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms kept their kiss all in the family, so to speak, resulting in one of the cringiest kisses in recent memory.

"Family Switch," which hit Netflix on November 30, adds a fantastical twist to the Christmas season. When the Walker family can't stop bickering, a meddling astrologist, played by Rita Moreno, gives them a true out-of-body experience. The dad, Bill (Helms), and son, Wyatt (Brady Noon), switch bodies, as do mother and daughter Jess (Garner) and CC (Emma Myers). Even Miles the Baby and Pickles the French Bulldog have a body swap of their own.

In one scene, Jess' friends demand that she and her husband share a kiss. The only problem? They've already switched bodies, meaning the siblings have to smooch. "There's so many layers of terrible awkwardness," Helms told People. "Yeah, that was a very funny one. I think we blew a bunch of takes on that one."

Garner added, "If I were in my mom's body kissing my dad, I'm kissing my dad, and I'm also kissing my brother because my brother is in my dad's body. There's so much wrong with it."