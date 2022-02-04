The Surprising Job That Gave Ed Helms His Start In Acting

Ed Helms has done very well for himself in the comedy acting world, from his prominent role of Andy Bernard on the now-classic NBC version of "The Office," to a variety of supporting and leading roles in feature films. The first time many of us saw Helms was as a correspondent on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" back during the show's Bush administration era heyday, as he was on the show in this role between 2002 to 2008 (via IMDb).

But as it turns out, Helms' career in show business predates even his "The Daily Show" run, as he discussed in a recent interview to promote his new series on Peacock, "True Story with Ed and Randall." Helms' showbiz career had humble beginnings in a role that doesn't necessarily lead to greater fame and fortune. Luckily, in his case, he was able to parlay it into the high profile and name recognition that he enjoys today as an actor and comedian.