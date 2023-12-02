Suits Cast Reuniting For First Time Since Finale (But It's Not What You Think)
2023 was a bang-up year for television. "The Last of Us" cemented Pedro Pascal's role as the internet's boyfriend, "The Bear" added "Yes, chef" to the cultural lexicon, and "Succession" went out with a boardroom bang. With all of those options and more, who could have foreseen that "Suits" — which has been off the air since 2019 — would be the breakout show of the year?
The legal drama's sudden resurgence is partially due to streaming. In June, "Suits" hit Netflix and Peacock, ushering in a wave of viewers old and new and breaking streaming records. Between the two platforms, the show accrued 3 billion minutes viewed between the week of June 26 to July 2. That number has now exceeded 45 billion minutes, and "Suits" was in the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 for twelve weeks in a row.
With all of that fanfare, the word "reunion" has understandably been on fans' lips. Now, a few former cast members are reuniting, but not in the form of new episodes. Creator Aaron Korsh and cast members Sarah Rafferty, Patrick J. Adams, and Dulé Hill are confirmed to speak at a panel at ATX TV Festival in Austin, with more "Suits" alums set to be announced. The festival, which will occur between May 30 and June 2, 2024, marks five years since the show's finale.
Not every Suits star is likely to make an appearance
It remains to be seen which other "Suits" cast members will hit the stage in Texas next year. "Suits," which debuted in 2011, also starred Gabriel Macht, Abigail Spencer, and Rick Hoffman, and all three are viable candidates for the panel. Less likely is an appearance from Meghan Markle, who left the show after its seventh season. In 2018, she married Prince Harry.
At Variety's Power of Women event earlier in November, Markle offered her take on the show's recent surge in popularity. "It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew," she said. "We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit. But it's hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting."
Markle is certainly interested in what makes a good show. In 2020, the royal couple launched the content creation imprint Archewell Inc. and signed an overall deal with Netflix to produce scripted projects and documentaries. A return to acting, she confirmed, is not part of her plan.
ATX TV Festival has other panels in store for those who didn't jump on the "Suits" bandwagon. The team behind "Halt and Catch Fire" will reunite to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the AMC series, which aired from 2014 to 2017.