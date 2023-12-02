Suits Cast Reuniting For First Time Since Finale (But It's Not What You Think)

2023 was a bang-up year for television. "The Last of Us" cemented Pedro Pascal's role as the internet's boyfriend, "The Bear" added "Yes, chef" to the cultural lexicon, and "Succession" went out with a boardroom bang. With all of those options and more, who could have foreseen that "Suits" — which has been off the air since 2019 — would be the breakout show of the year?

The legal drama's sudden resurgence is partially due to streaming. In June, "Suits" hit Netflix and Peacock, ushering in a wave of viewers old and new and breaking streaming records. Between the two platforms, the show accrued 3 billion minutes viewed between the week of June 26 to July 2. That number has now exceeded 45 billion minutes, and "Suits" was in the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 for twelve weeks in a row.

With all of that fanfare, the word "reunion" has understandably been on fans' lips. Now, a few former cast members are reuniting, but not in the form of new episodes. Creator Aaron Korsh and cast members Sarah Rafferty, Patrick J. Adams, and Dulé Hill are confirmed to speak at a panel at ATX TV Festival in Austin, with more "Suits" alums set to be announced. The festival, which will occur between May 30 and June 2, 2024, marks five years since the show's finale.