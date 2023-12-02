Is Niles Crane's IQ Higher Than Frasier's?

"Frasier" exemplified high-brow humor, particularly in scenes between Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) and his brother, Niles (David Hyde Pierce). They have many comedic yet intelligent conversations with one another, but it's worth asking which one is smarter than the other (at least in terms of IQ).

It's important to note that IQ tests can be problematic and aren't necessarily the best indicator of overall intelligence. However, many TV shows use IQ scores to show off a character's intelligence, so for these purposes, we'll take "Frasier" at face value to answer the question, "What is Niles' IQ?" In "Frasier" Season 6, Episode 19 — "IQ" — Niles and Frasier see their sibling rivalry get pretty intense when they compare their childhood IQ scores. Frasier's IQ is 129, which would be higher than 98% of people within his age group, while Niles' comes in at 156, making him smarter than 99.99% of people in his age bracket.

It's far from the most scientific definition, but going off of these metrics, Niles could be considered a genius while Frasier is also incredibly intelligent. Their mother kept the results hidden from them up until this point and for good reason, as the revelation results in nasty bickering throughout the episode, leading to an incredibly awkward restaurant encounter with other geniuses.