Who Plays Daphne & Where Is She During The Frasier Sequel Series?
Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) is back with a new show, and there are plenty of familiar faces and names that are part of the revival series. For example, Frasier's son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), is all grown up. But there are just as many characters who are nowhere to be found, most notably David Hyde Pierce as fan-favorite Niles. Another instance of a character missing in action is Daphne Moon, a live-in aid to help Frasier take care of his father. She was played by Jane Leeves in all 11 seasons during the initial run, but there's no word if she'll show up at some point for the new series.
It makes sense in the context of the show. The original "Frasier" took place in Seattle, but for the revival, the titular character has moved to Boston. Chances are good Daphne's still living in Seattle, so it would make little sense for her to travel across the country. Additionally, Daphne married Niles in the original show, and if Niles isn't going to appear, Daphne would probably follow suit.
However, Daphne's presence can still be found on the show, as she and Niles' son, David (Anders Keith), will be a main cast member. There may still be some Daphne references to be found in the new "Frasier," and David being around keeps the doors open for cameo appearances later on.
Jane Leeves was too busy to appear on the Frasier revival
While a change in setting certainly does most of the heavy lifting in explaining why Daphne Moon and other "Frasier" characters don't appear in the new series, there was plenty going on behind the scenes that cleared the air, too. While Daphne on "Frasier" remains one of Jane Leeves' most recognizable roles, she's kept busy since the show went off the air, such as having a prominent role on "Hot in Cleveland." Most recently, she starred as Kit Voss on "The Resident," which ran from 2018 to 2023. That means she would've been filming that show while production on "Frasier" was underway.
Before the "Frasier" revival was officially confirmed, Entertainment Weekly asked Leeves in 2021 if she would be part of it. She answered, "I have no idea, but I won't be leaving 'The Resident' to do that if it happens. There's a lot of pieces that have to come together to make [the revival] happen." However, "The Resident" was canceled after six seasons, so Leeves likely finds herself with a more open schedule. In the event the "Frasier" revival gets renewed for Season 2, that means there's a chance Leeves would be available, even if it's for a minor role.
For the time being, there are plenty of "Frasier" characters throughout Season 1 to delight long-time fans. Both Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth) and Roz (Peri Gilpin) will appear in recurring capacities, so if Daphne could show up down the line, that would be the icing on the cake.