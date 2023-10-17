Who Plays Daphne & Where Is She During The Frasier Sequel Series?

Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) is back with a new show, and there are plenty of familiar faces and names that are part of the revival series. For example, Frasier's son, Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), is all grown up. But there are just as many characters who are nowhere to be found, most notably David Hyde Pierce as fan-favorite Niles. Another instance of a character missing in action is Daphne Moon, a live-in aid to help Frasier take care of his father. She was played by Jane Leeves in all 11 seasons during the initial run, but there's no word if she'll show up at some point for the new series.

It makes sense in the context of the show. The original "Frasier" took place in Seattle, but for the revival, the titular character has moved to Boston. Chances are good Daphne's still living in Seattle, so it would make little sense for her to travel across the country. Additionally, Daphne married Niles in the original show, and if Niles isn't going to appear, Daphne would probably follow suit.

However, Daphne's presence can still be found on the show, as she and Niles' son, David (Anders Keith), will be a main cast member. There may still be some Daphne references to be found in the new "Frasier," and David being around keeps the doors open for cameo appearances later on.