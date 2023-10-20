Frasier: Who Plays Niles Crane & What Is He Doing Now?

It is no secret that the incredible success of the original "Frasier" series — often considered one of the best spin-offs of all time— is partly because of Niles Crane (David Hyde Pierce). Niles is haughtier than his brother, Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) — which is saying something — and has some of the funniest and most memorable storylines of the series. Pierce received critical acclaim, earning Emmy nominations for each of the show's 11 seasons and taking home four awards. We can't imagine "Frasier" without Niles, though Frasier was supposed to be an only child. The part was written for Pierce because of his physical resemblance to Grammer, and we're so glad it worked out the way it did.

Niles is a huge part of his brother's journey to happiness following his divorce, and fans hoped he would return for the reboot to be a part of Frasier's next chapter. Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that Pierce chose not to participate in the new series. "David basically decided he wasn't really interested in repeating the performance of Niles," Grammer told People last year.

If you've ever wondered what happened to the cast of "Frasier," particularly Pierce, we've got good news for you. In the years since "Frasier" ended, he's taken on a variety of roles that demonstrate his considerable range.