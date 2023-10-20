Frasier: Who Plays Niles Crane & What Is He Doing Now?
It is no secret that the incredible success of the original "Frasier" series — often considered one of the best spin-offs of all time— is partly because of Niles Crane (David Hyde Pierce). Niles is haughtier than his brother, Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) — which is saying something — and has some of the funniest and most memorable storylines of the series. Pierce received critical acclaim, earning Emmy nominations for each of the show's 11 seasons and taking home four awards. We can't imagine "Frasier" without Niles, though Frasier was supposed to be an only child. The part was written for Pierce because of his physical resemblance to Grammer, and we're so glad it worked out the way it did.
Niles is a huge part of his brother's journey to happiness following his divorce, and fans hoped he would return for the reboot to be a part of Frasier's next chapter. Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that Pierce chose not to participate in the new series. "David basically decided he wasn't really interested in repeating the performance of Niles," Grammer told People last year.
If you've ever wondered what happened to the cast of "Frasier," particularly Pierce, we've got good news for you. In the years since "Frasier" ended, he's taken on a variety of roles that demonstrate his considerable range.
David Hyde Pierce has incredible credits
After 264 episodes of "Frasier," David Hyde Pierce never showed any signs of slowing down. In 2007, he reprised his role as Cecil Terwilliger in "The Simpsons," who just so happens to be the brother of Kelsey Grammer's Sideshow Bob. Following that, he made guest appearances in several shows throughout the years, until landing a recurring role in the hit drama series, "The Good Wife," as Frank Prady, the political opponent of Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies). He also played Henry Newman in two "Wet Hot American Summer" Netflix series, a character he portrayed in the 2001 film. Since 2022, he has starred in "Julia," as Paul Cushing Child, the husband of the acclaimed chef and recipe writer Julia Child, alongside "Frasier" alum Bebe Neuwirth.
Pierce is also known for his incredible presence on the Broadway stage. While he did some theatre before taking on Niles, he has been a consistent player since "Frasier" ended. He originated the role of Sir Robin both in the Chicago and Broadway productions of "Spamalot" from 2005 to 2006. He also appeared in "Hello, Dolly" and "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike." Pierce's most iconic theatre role is probably that of Frank Cioffi in "Curtains," for which he took home the Tony Award for best actor in 2007.
Though Pierce's fan-favorite "Frasier" character isn't slated to return to the reboot yet, don't feel too bad. If his resume is any clue, we can look forward to more incredible performances from the actor in the future.