Dr. Plimpton Still Has Big Bang Theory Fans Debating If Leonard Was Wrong
In some ways, the strange romance between Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) on "The Big Bang Theory" is heartwarming. It tells the story of a socially awkward nerd who falls in love with the pretty girl next door and they go on to live happily ever after. That's the CliffsNotes version of their relationship, but we all know that sitcom love stories are rarely that simple. Every relationship has its ups and downs, and this one is particularly troublesome at times.
Penny and Leonard's relationship encounters several hiccups on "The Big Bang Theory," including breakups and subsequent flings with other people. In Season 3, Leonard hooks up with Dr. Elizabeth Plimpton (Judy Greer) shortly after Penny dumps him. Penny isn't happy about the situation, but she technically broke up with him, right? So, the big question is, did the nerdy scientist move on too soon?
This is a thought-provoking topic among "Big Bang Theory" viewers on Reddit, but the general consensus is that Leonard deserves to be absolved of any blame. According to u/Alone-Community6899, the person who initiates the breakup has no say over what their ex does, so Leonard is within his rights to jump into bed with someone else. However, other fans believe that there are nuances to the situation, even though they side with Leonard.
Some Big Bang Theory fans support Leonard's fling
"The Big Bang Theory" establishes that Leonard and Penny are both unquestionably single when he moves on. As such, some fans are of the opinion that Penny deserves no say regarding her ex's love life in Season 3. "If you break up with me you can sleep with someone else 5 minutes later as far as I'm concerned," u/shethenorth88 wrote. "We're broken up, it's not cheating and there is no mandatory hold."
Moreover, some fans believe the situation makes Penny retool her thinking. Redditor u/Fantastic-Corner-605 notes that Penny is frequently portrayed as being out of Leonard's league throughout the series — an opinion that she arguably agrees with. So, when Dr. Plimpton enters the picture, she understands some of Leonard's insecurities about feeling inferior. "[Penny] thought she would be the first to move on but he did it first. Also she was always insecure about not being smart enough for him, so Plimpton being an accomplished scientist was rubbing salt on her wounds."
Of course, some fans, including u/MajorZombie7204, understand both party's points of view. Even though she breaks up with Leonard, Penny still has feelings for the guy, so her perspective is valid. At the same time, Leonard is single, and another attractive lady shows desire toward him, which helps him cope with his heartache after the breakup. On top of that, is he really that different from Penny?
Penny would act the same way
While it's easy to sympathize with Penny's heartache over the breakup, Leonard's actions are similar to her own past behavior. As u/DrBob01 noted, Season 1's "The Fuzzy Boots Corollary" episode features a scene where she tells Leonard about getting over breakups with 36-hour rebound sessions with meaningless lovers. Leonard's fling with Dr. Plimpton is just his way of coping with an upsetting situation, and Penny should be able to empathize with his motivations.
Furthermore, some fans argue that Leonard hooking up with Elizabeth is an eye-opening moment for Penny. Their breakup happens after he confesses his love to her, and she isn't sure if she feels the same way. However, as u/AbbreviationsAway500 writes, Leonard having coitus with another woman helps her contextualize her emotions. "I don't think Penny realized how much she really cared for Leonard until this event occurred."
Everyone has their own views on this topic. However, "Big Bang Theory" fans can rest assured knowing that it all worked out for the couple in the end.