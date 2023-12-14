Dr. Plimpton Still Has Big Bang Theory Fans Debating If Leonard Was Wrong

In some ways, the strange romance between Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) on "The Big Bang Theory" is heartwarming. It tells the story of a socially awkward nerd who falls in love with the pretty girl next door and they go on to live happily ever after. That's the CliffsNotes version of their relationship, but we all know that sitcom love stories are rarely that simple. Every relationship has its ups and downs, and this one is particularly troublesome at times.

Penny and Leonard's relationship encounters several hiccups on "The Big Bang Theory," including breakups and subsequent flings with other people. In Season 3, Leonard hooks up with Dr. Elizabeth Plimpton (Judy Greer) shortly after Penny dumps him. Penny isn't happy about the situation, but she technically broke up with him, right? So, the big question is, did the nerdy scientist move on too soon?

This is a thought-provoking topic among "Big Bang Theory" viewers on Reddit, but the general consensus is that Leonard deserves to be absolved of any blame. According to u/Alone-Community6899, the person who initiates the breakup has no say over what their ex does, so Leonard is within his rights to jump into bed with someone else. However, other fans believe that there are nuances to the situation, even though they side with Leonard.