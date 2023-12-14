Who Played Fred The Baker In Dunkin's 'Time To Make The Donuts' Commercials?
If you're a child of the '80s or the '90s, the catchphrase "time to make the donuts" will likely bring a smile to your face. The actor who wearily speaks those words is Michael Vale. While playing Fred the Baker, the guy who has to get up early every day to help Dunkin' Donuts make up fresh pastries for their customers, he became a household name. Vale portrayed the role from 1981 to 1997 in a long string of commercials that spotlight the donut chain's dedication to quality. Vale got to do everything in the commercials, from dressing in drag to playing the devil. His character also became a big part of the cultural landscape, with the "time to make the donuts" catchphrase popping up in a variety of titles ranging from "The Office" to "Dragon Ball Z." Fred even inspired a song titled "Time to Make the Donuts" by the independent band Mindflux.
Dunkin' eventually retired Fred as a regular mascot, but they did so in a very sweet way. In September 1997, every Dunkin' Donuts outlet offered a single donut for free in honor of Fred's — and Vale's — retirement. The occasion was also celebrated with a star-studded ad campaign and a parade. Per The Baltimore Sun, Vale would go on to occasionally appear at charity functions. While Fred might be Vale's best-known role, he had a pretty successful acting career before he donned that distinctive uniform.
Michael Vale's career proved to be an interesting one (and his commercials had wide cultural impact)
Outside of his appearances as Fred the Baker, Michael Vale carved out quite a diverse career. He pops up in multiple roles on "Car 54, Where Are You?" and guest stars in a string of sitcoms, variety shows, and dramas, including "Kojak," "The Jackie Gleason Show," "The Cosby Show" and "Captain Kangaroo." He appears in "Marathon Man" as a jewelry seller and is well-known to PBS fans as Soapy Suds from "3-2-1 Contact." Additionally, Vale left his mark on the Broadway stage, appearing in plays such as "The Egg," "The Impossible Years," and "The Unexpected Guest." He trained for his art alongside actors Ben Gazzara and Tony Curtis at the Dramatic Workshop in New York City.
Vale won the role of Fred after competing with 300 other candidates for the part. His likable, long-suffering nature won him the part, according to Ally & Gargano creative director Ron Berger. "When it came to the final decision, Michael was the donut maker. After watching 300 people as Fred, Michael still made us laugh," he told AdAge Magazine in 2005. And Fred isn't the only commercial character Vale essayed; he played Sam Breakstone in several Breakstone cottage cheese and sour cream ads during the 1970s.
While Vale passed away in 2005 at the age of 83 from complications related to diabetes, his legacy will last forever thanks to his dedication to the very dedicated Fred. Audiences these days might think of Ben Affleck and Ice Spice when they think of the brand, but for certain viewers, Fred will forever be the face of Dunkin'.