Who Played Fred The Baker In Dunkin's 'Time To Make The Donuts' Commercials?

If you're a child of the '80s or the '90s, the catchphrase "time to make the donuts" will likely bring a smile to your face. The actor who wearily speaks those words is Michael Vale. While playing Fred the Baker, the guy who has to get up early every day to help Dunkin' Donuts make up fresh pastries for their customers, he became a household name. Vale portrayed the role from 1981 to 1997 in a long string of commercials that spotlight the donut chain's dedication to quality. Vale got to do everything in the commercials, from dressing in drag to playing the devil. His character also became a big part of the cultural landscape, with the "time to make the donuts" catchphrase popping up in a variety of titles ranging from "The Office" to "Dragon Ball Z." Fred even inspired a song titled "Time to Make the Donuts" by the independent band Mindflux.

Dunkin' eventually retired Fred as a regular mascot, but they did so in a very sweet way. In September 1997, every Dunkin' Donuts outlet offered a single donut for free in honor of Fred's — and Vale's — retirement. The occasion was also celebrated with a star-studded ad campaign and a parade. Per The Baltimore Sun, Vale would go on to occasionally appear at charity functions. While Fred might be Vale's best-known role, he had a pretty successful acting career before he donned that distinctive uniform.