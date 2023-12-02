Superman Director James Gunn Reveals If Fan Casting Affects DC Studios Decisions
Whenever a new IP-based film is announced, like clockwork, fans take to the internet to begin speculating which stars could play their favorite characters. It's a natural and consistent part of fandom that allows viewers to feel involved. And sometimes, fan castings are so impactful that they bleed over onto the big screen.
As great as it can be to listen to fans, sometimes it's best to let the creatives handle certain casting decisions. When asked by a fan on Threads if he ever takes fan casting into consideration, DC Studios co-chairman and co-CEO James Gunn revealed just how much of an impact fan chatter has. "When I'm casting a role I will sometimes see who fans have suggested online for folks I or my casting directors haven't considered," Gunn, who is spearheading DC Studios' "Superman: Legacy," said. "Sometimes they have good ideas, sometimes terrible ones," the multi-hyphenate talent continued before suggesting that the wishes of fans have never led to anyone actually getting cast.
Fan casting is no doubt a great way to get the ball rolling but sometimes it's best to let the project's creatives find actors that truly speak to the film's script and visions. And in the case of "Superman: Legacy," Gunn seems to be doing a fine job with casting without fan input.
The impressive cast of Superman: Legacy
DC Studios is set to formally introduce itself to the world in 2025 with "Superman: Legacy." With James Gunn at the helm, the upcoming Superman reboot is shaping up to be one of the most exciting blockbusters in recent memory. While plot details for the picture are slim, the film's creatives have confirmed that the superhero outing won't be an origin story. Based on the film's casting, which has been praised by fans, we do have a few tidbits that help paint a picture of what "Superman: Legacy" could be like.
In the titular role is "Pearl" actor David Corenswet. Joining the soon-to-be-superstar is "Marvelous Ms. Maisel" standout Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Together, the two will work at the Daily Planet alongside Jimmy Olsen, who will be played by the brilliantly cast Skyler Gisondo. Following Gisondo's casting, several fans took to social media to praise Gunn and casting director John Papsidera for their efforts. "The SUPERMAN characters in this film have been so perfectly cast so far," shared X (formerly known as Twitter) user @JesabelRaay.
Other key cast members include Isabela Merced, who has been tapped to play Hawkgirl. Geek icon Nathan Fillion, meanwhile, will play a Green Lantern. Perhaps the most notable casting is Nicholas Hoult jumping on board as villain Lex Luthor. The move to bring the British actor on board as the Lexcorp boss has been praised considerably, with former Lex Luthor actor Jon Cryer praising the decision. While fan casting is no doubt a fun part of a film's production process, sometimes it's just best to let the filmmakers handle the key decisions.