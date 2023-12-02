Superman Director James Gunn Reveals If Fan Casting Affects DC Studios Decisions

Whenever a new IP-based film is announced, like clockwork, fans take to the internet to begin speculating which stars could play their favorite characters. It's a natural and consistent part of fandom that allows viewers to feel involved. And sometimes, fan castings are so impactful that they bleed over onto the big screen.

As great as it can be to listen to fans, sometimes it's best to let the creatives handle certain casting decisions. When asked by a fan on Threads if he ever takes fan casting into consideration, DC Studios co-chairman and co-CEO James Gunn revealed just how much of an impact fan chatter has. "When I'm casting a role I will sometimes see who fans have suggested online for folks I or my casting directors haven't considered," Gunn, who is spearheading DC Studios' "Superman: Legacy," said. "Sometimes they have good ideas, sometimes terrible ones," the multi-hyphenate talent continued before suggesting that the wishes of fans have never led to anyone actually getting cast.

Fan casting is no doubt a great way to get the ball rolling but sometimes it's best to let the project's creatives find actors that truly speak to the film's script and visions. And in the case of "Superman: Legacy," Gunn seems to be doing a fine job with casting without fan input.