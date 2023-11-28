Former Lex Luthor Actor Reacts To Nicholas Hoult's Superman: Legacy Casting

Former Lex Luthor actor Jon Cryer is totally on board with Nicholas Hoult's reported "Superman: Legacy" casting.

James Gunn continues to find interesting talent for "Superman: Legacy," the first film in DC's upcoming reboot. The maverick director (and now DC boss) has reportedly brought Nicholas Hoult on board as villain Lex Luthor in the upcoming picture. Hoult, best known for playing Beast in the "X-Men" prequel films, and for starring in projects like "Mad Max: Fury Road," has been a fan-favorite casting for Luthor for quite some time. Following the initial November 2023 report of his casting, fans took to social media to praise the decision.

One of Hoult's most notable champions? Former Lex Luthor actor Jon Cryer, who played the iconic Superman villain in the Arrowverse. Cryer prominently starred as Kyrpton's No.1 hater in "Supergirl," and continued to boast appearances in the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" special, which took place across several programs like "Batwoman" and "The Flash." Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Cryer voiced his support for Hoult's hopeful casting, writing, "I hope this deal can get done. He would absolutely CRUSH this."

These are certainly tall words of praise considering how popular Cryer was as the small screen's Lex Luthor. Cryer is known to respect the legacy of Luthor on screen. Back in 2021, he took to X to praise Gene Hackman and Michael Rosenbaum's respective performances. With Hoult now reportedly on board for "Superman: Legacy," it looks like Cryer could have a favorite new Lex Luthor.